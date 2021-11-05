Tulsi Gabbard Tells Fellow Democrats to 'Stop Trying to Divide Us' by Race

Former Hawaii Rep. and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard told fellow Democrats Friday that they must stop "trying to divide us" by skin color and put an end to their "open-border policy" if they wish to receive more votes in U.S. elections.

"My fellow Dems: if you want people to vote for you, stop calling millions of Americans dogs—only dogs respond to 'dog whistles,'" Gabbard said in a tweet. "Stop trying to divide us by the color of our skin. End your open-border policy. Treat us all with the respect we deserve as Americans & God’s children."

This comes after Gabbard, on a number of occasions, has recently condemned moves by both the Biden administration and the Democratic Party, including the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, she said that Democrat Terry McAuliffe's loss in Virginia's gubernatorial election was a "victory for all Americans" because it was a "resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders." She added that the results of the governor's race "benefits us all."

And in October, the former congresswoman criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies and accused Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of lying to Congress.

"The Department of Homeland Security secretary recently told Congress, ‘Our borders are secure.’ This is what [Mayorkas] said," Gabbard said at the time before arguing that such "bold-faced" lies cause the American public to lose trust in its government.