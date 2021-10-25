Father of Loudoun County Sexual Assault Victim Demands NSBA Apologize for Labeling Him a Domestic Terrorist

The Loudoun County father whose daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a transgender student in a school bathroom has demanded that the National School Boards Association apologize for suggesting his actions at a June 22 school board meeting were akin to a form of domestic terrorism.

The attorneys for Scott Smith and his family are asking the NSBA for a written apology and full retraction after the organization's Sept. 29 letter to the White House implied that their client was a domestic terrorist when it asked for federal assistance to curb the "growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation" posed against school officials by parents that "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

"We respectfully request that you take the right and proper course of action and issue an immediate and public written apology to Scott Smith for falsely branding him a 'domestic terrorist,'" The Stanley Law Group said in its letter to the NSBA. "We further demand the NSBA immediately and publicly retract its false and defamatory assertion that Scott Smith is a 'domestic terrorist' in its September 29th letter to President Biden."

The NSBA's letter cited Smith's outrage at the June 22 school board meeting when providing examples of "threats" against school board members. The letter prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue a memorandum directing the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement agencies to "address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff."

At this board meeting, Smith was arrested and ultimately charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after accusing the school district of trying to cover up the sexual assault of his daughter, who he alleged was raped in her school bathroom on May 28 by a biological male wearing a skirt, so as to continue pushing transgender school policies, according to The Daily Wire, which first reported the assault.

"I am a father who cares deeply for his daughter, who would go to the ends of the earth to protect both her and other students who attend public school in Loudoun County from suffering what she has suffered due to the misguided social policies adopted by the Loudoun County School Board. I am not a 'domestic terrorist,'" Smith said in a press release from his attorneys.

"The NSBA defamed me, impugning my reputation and that of other concerned parents who dared challenge our local school board. I am owed an apology and I deserve one, he continued. "I demand the NSBA retract its statement that I am a ‘domestic terrorist,’ or I will have no other choice but to seek a court to do it for them."

And while the NSBA apologized to its members Friday for the letter to the White House, saying that "there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter," Smith's attorneys are not satisfied because neither Smith nor any other parent received an apology from the organization.

"The NSBA's memo on Friday did not include any specific apology to Mr. Smith for labeling him and other parents 'domestic terrorists,'" Bill Stanley, one of Smith's attorneys, said in the press release. "Today, Mr. Smith seeks that apology."