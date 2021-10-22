Loudoun County Superintendent Warned School Board of Alleged Sexual Assault Incident in May

The Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent sent an email on May 28 alerting school board members that a sexual assault had been reported. The email came on the same day as the alleged sexual assault that captured the attention of national media earlier this month.

"The purpose of this email is to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at Stone Bridge HS," Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in the email. "This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom."

LCPS confirmed the email to Fox News Friday but said that specific details were missing. It added that "Board members are regularly informed about major incidents that happen in our schools."

"In this case, the superintendent sent an email message to the board on Friday, May 28, 2021," LCPS's statement read. "A copy of that email message is attached. In the message, board members were informed in a general fashion that an alleged incident took place and that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation of the incident."

"As LCPS has stated, the School Board was not provided specific details or the names of those involved, and were advised by Dr. Ziegler that they would not receive updates regarding this matter, as it was being investigated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office," it continued. "The School Board had not been provided any specific information regarding this matter from LCPS staff prior to the June 22, 2021 meeting or at any point thereafter until the recent news reports were published."

This comes after Scott Smith, a parent who had been arrested at a June 22 board meeting, accused the school district of attempting to cover up the sexual assault of his daughter, who he alleges was raped by a biological male in a skirt in a school bathroom, in an effort to continue pushing its transgender school policies.

Ziegler said at the June 22 school board meeting that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and, to his knowledge, "we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," according to The Daily Wire, which first reported the assault.

He later apologized for his remarks, admitting that LCPS failed to protect its students.

"First, let me say to the families and students involved — my heart aches for you and I am sorry that we failed to provide the safe, welcoming, and affirming environment that we aspire to provide," he said.