There's a Big Change in How Biden Now Walks to and From Marine One

Public opinion polling is clear on President Biden’s age. An overwhelming majority believe he’s too old to carry out another term (86 percent) and Hillary Clinton admits it’s a “legitimate issue.” But the White House is nevertheless attempting to help the optics of Biden’s gait by surrounding him with aides when he walks to and from Marine One.

As Axios reports, after more than three years of walking alone across the South Lawn, the president recently asked for a “less formal approach,” suggesting his aides come along with him. The president’s “halting and stiff gait” are less apparent when he’s surrounded by others, the report notes.

Senior aides such as deputy chiefs of staff Bruce Reed and Annie Tomasini and close adviser Mike Donilon are among those who've walked with the president across the lawn to and from the helicopter. Since the change, some advisers think the images of Biden's walks to and from the helicopter are better, and they expect him to continue to have aides join him. By the numbers: In March, Biden's five walks to and from Marine One at the White House were by himself, or with family members. Starting April 16, Biden was joined by staff or lawmakers nine out of 10 times he walked to and from Marine One. The big picture: Biden's team has focused on changing voters' perceptions about his age in recent months. (Axios)

The move comes after other approaches have been taken to help the president in his old age, including changing his shoes to more supportive Hoka sneakers, as Matt previously reported. Additionally, he now boards Air Force One on a lower level.

Biden has been shamed into changing his "walking routine" because his walk gives away the fact that he is too weak and feeble to function pic.twitter.com/pejht7FXAj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2024

Biden can’t even walk without embarrassing himself.



The White House is so concerned about it, Biden now walks with a handler, wears special shoes, and uses the short stairs to board Air Force One. https://t.co/5pJPcJeVuB — GOP (@GOP) April 26, 2024



