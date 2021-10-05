DeSantis Pledges to Stand Up Against DOJ Efforts to 'Silence' Parents at School Board Meetings

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Tuesday that Florida would fight efforts from the Department of Justice to "silence" parents at school board meetings that the department says pose a threat to school faculty and staff.

"Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation," DeSantis tweeted. "Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent."

DeSantis's office later released a statement pointing out that harassment is already a crime in Florida, and that state law enforcement is "perfectly capable of responding to crimes in Florida, and we have never heard the FBI suggest otherwise."