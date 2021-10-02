Washington D.C.

House Oversight Republicans Demand Answers from DC Mayor on Rise in Violent Crime, Homelessness

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Oversight Republicans Demand Answers from DC Mayor on Rise in Violent Crime, Homelessness

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), in which they demanded answers about the district's violent crime surge.

The letter, dated Friday, highlights the Sept. 15 killing of Tarshaqua Chappell in Southeast D.C. It also mentions the increase in homelessness across the city.

"The message coming from your office regarding the future role of, and funding for, the city’s police is contributing to the decline," the letter reads. "As the committee of jurisdiction for all matters involving the District of Columbia, House Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans request information regarding this dangerous trend in the nation’s capital."

"Violent crime plagues the city, and the number of homicides this year is expected to meet or exceed the 16-year high of 2020. The violence is spread across all areas of the District, and scooter-related shootings are on the rise, as well," it continued, pointing out an incident from May in which a mother and her five-year-old daughter were gunned down on their walk home by someone riding a scooter.

The GOP lawmakers also noted that the rise in homeless communities will further add to the city's already horrid crime rate. 

"Earlier this year, residents of Mount Vernon Square wrote to the U.S. Park Police requesting homeless encampments be removed, pointing to various criminal and sanitary violations from the inhabitants," the letter reads. "The request to remove the encampment was denied, and the District’s homeless population grows. Tent cities are scattered throughout the District for any tourist or commuter to see."

In July, Bowser announced that she would be ordering the Metropolitan Police Department to work overtime in an effort to combat the crime spike in D.C.

The district has seen a surge in violent crime throughout 2021. MPD data shows homicides increased 19 percent from 2019 to 2020. This year, the number of homicides rose nine percent from 2020.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Federal Judge Raises an Important Point About Treatment of January 6 Defendants
Rebecca Downs
UCLA Professor Sues University After Refusing to Grade Black Students More Leniently
Landon Mion
Speaker Pelosi Has a New Deadline for the Infrastructure Vote, or So We're Told
Rebecca Downs
Justice Alito Slams Media Over Claims That Texas Abortion Law was Decided Based on a Political Agenda
Landon Mion
Maher Backs Manchin, Sinema for Standing Up Against Democrats' Massive Government Spending Plans
Landon Mion
Women's March Organizers Get Slammed Over List of What's Not Allowed at Event
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular