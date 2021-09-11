MSNBC Host Says COVID Death Surge is Like a 9/11 ‘Every Two Days’

While covering the 9/11 memorials Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the horrific terror attack that prompted the United States' longest war, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace compared the attack's death toll to the number of people who regularly die of COVID-19.

Fellow anchor Brian Williams initially brought up the topic of the coronavirus in MSNBC's 9/11 coverage.

"Are you ever struck by the thought that on the 40th, 50th anniversary we will look back, perhaps, at some of these pictures and be reminded, oh, yeah, that’s when we were all wearing masks?" Williams asked Wallace. "That’s when even our presidents and former presidents had to wear masks in public because of our uncontrolled pandemic in 2021?"

Wallace then took the opportunity to slam critics of President Joe Biden's new order, which requires that employers with at least 100 employees will be required to mandate that their workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

"Well, I think there are so many parallels to how much more difficult it is to do any of the things that anyone who has spoken today has done, to call the country to a higher purpose," Wallace said. "You’ve got politicians and prominent folks in the media outraged by steps that a president, not too many presidents after the one we heard from today, would try to save his country from an unthinkable death toll."

She then proceeded to compare the nearly 3,000 American lives lost from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to coronavirus deaths.

"As many people die every two days as died on September 11th in this country, who don’t have to die," Wallace said.

"Everyone in this country over 12 could be vaccinated, and people who are vaccinated are not the ones tragically packing ICUs in this country," she continued.