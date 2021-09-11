9/11

Liberal Journalists Call for Praise for 9/11 Reporting

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

On the morning of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that resulted in America's longest war, CNN's Brian Stelter shared an Associated Press report from earlier in the week that claimed journalists deserve to be applauded for their 2001 coverage of the tragedy as it was unfolding.

Not only did Stelter share the article, he also highlighted in his tweet a quote from Garrett Graff, author of "The Only Plane in the Sky," who told the AP that journalists were the "closest thing that America had to national leaders on 9/11" and that they were the "moral authority" for Americans.

The AP report highlighted Tom Brokaw of NBC News, Peter Jennings of ABC and Dan Rather of CBS for their role in "counseling" millions of Americans who had just witnessed 19 terrorists kill nearly 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Stelter's tweet of the report prompted stark criticism from media personalities and journalists.

