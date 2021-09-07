Two Victims of 9/11 Attacks Have Been Identified

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, New York City's Chief Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that it has identified two more victims of the horrific attack on the World Trade Center.

Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, New York, and a man whose name has not been disclosed at the request of his family have been identified through DNA analysis of remains recovered from the 9/11 attacks, the medical examiner's office said in a statement. Morgan's remains were found in 2001, while the other man's were uncovered in 2001, 2006 and 2008. Now, 1,647 of the 2,753 victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center have been officially identified.

"Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," Barbara A. Sampson, New York City's chief medical examiner, said in the statement.

"No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families," she continued.

The medical examiner's office said its efforts to identify the victims is the "largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of the United States" and that it "promises to result in more new identifications" due to advances in DNA science.

The two individuals identified are the first identifications of the World Trade Center attacks to be announced since October 2019.