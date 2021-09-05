Afghanistan

Report: Taliban Executed Pregnant Female Cop in Front of Her Family

Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Sep 05, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Taliban fighters allegedly killed a pregnant female police officer in front of her husband and children at her central Afghanistan home.

Family members of Banu Negar told BBC that her face became "heavily disfigured" due to the attack.

The killing reportedly occurred Saturday after three gunmen intruded into the home, searched it and tied up family members.

And while details of the incident have not yet been confirmed, multiple reports attest that Negar was beaten and shot dead.

Graphic images circulating on social media show the body on a blood-stained carpet alongside a pair of "blood-stained screwdrivers," prompting some reports that the tool was used to carry out the execution.

The Taliban, however, is denying involvement in Negar's slaying, with Spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed telling BBC that "We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing."

Mujaheed also said that the Taliban had previously announced an amnesty for people who had worked for the prior Afghan government, and that Negar's murder was being labeled as "personal enmity or something else".

Family members said Negar had worked at a local prison and was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

