Navy Declares 5 Missing Sailors Died from Helicopter Crash

The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it had declared five missing crew members dead after a Tuesday helicopter crash, and that it was shifting its search and rescue efforts to recovery operations.

The helicopter crashed into the ocean off the San Diego coast, with just one crew member being rescued at the time.

"The transition from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with 5 search helicopters and constant surface vessel search," the Navy said in a press release.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet said earlier this week that they had been involved in the search and rescue mission.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. More information will be posted as it becomes available. (2/2) — U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) September 1, 2021

The sailors' identities are being withheld from the public until their families have been notified.

The MH-60S helicopter crashed amid "routine flight operations," according to the Navy's release.

The helicopter typically carries around four crew members and is used for combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue missions.

Five additional sailors on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier were also injured Tuesday. The helicopter was operating on the deck of the aircraft carrier prior to the crash.

The crew members injured on the Lincoln were in stable conditions as of Saturday, according to Lt. Samuel R. Boyle, a spokesman for the Pacific fleet.

Due to injuries to crew members on the carrier, questions have been raised about whether the helicopter or parts of it struck the ship.

The Navy said an investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing.