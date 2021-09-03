Tennessee

Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee Governor's Order Allowing Parents to Opt-Out of School Mask Mandates

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 11:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee Governor's Order Allowing Parents to Opt-Out of School Mask Mandates

Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's executive order that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman of Tennessee’s Western District sided with two students in a lawsuit filed against the governor that alleges he violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. It argues that allowing parents to evade a Shelby County health ordinance requiring masks in schools puts at risk the health and education of immunocompromised students. 

Lipman said in a statement regarding her ruling that Lee’s opt-out provision "interferes with plaintiffs’ ability to access services at their public schools through a reasonable accommodation – required mask coverings."

The plaintiffs proved that they were excluded from school programs and activities such as physical education classes and socializing with peers at lunch, Lipman ruled.

She also concluded that the governor's order violated the rights of the students under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

One of the students, upon coming into contact with an unmasked student, became infected with COVID-19 and had to stay home, according to Lipman's decision.

"Defendant Shelby County is ORDERED to enforce its Health Orders without exception for Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 84," the ruling reads.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Wait...A Democratic Governor Actually Said Something Great About Income Taxes
Matt Vespa
Biden's Chaotic Afghan Exit Just Took Another Bad Turn
Katie Pavlich
Progressives Have Yet Another Cause They Think is Worth Destroying the Filibuster Over
VIP
Rebecca Downs
The Deep Friendship Between Bill Clinton and Terry McAuliffe Continues
Rebecca Downs
Uber, Lyft Vow to Cover Legal Fees of Drivers Sued Under Texas Abortion Law
Landon Mion

I Guess We’re Going to Ignore This Huge Joe Biden Lie, Huh?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular