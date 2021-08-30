Unbelievable: U.S. Military Left Service Dogs Behind in Afghanistan

After the last U.S. flight departed from Afghanistan with the remaining service members, military service contract dogs were allegedly left behind, prompting outrage from American Humane, an animal rights group.

"I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," American Humane CEO Robin Ganzert said in a statement. "These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned."

"It sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse," the statement continued. "In order to prevent this tragedy from occurring, these K-9’s should be loaded into whatever cargo space remains and flown to safety."

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert's full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

The group called on Congress to "classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs" and warned that a failure to do so would be a "failure of humanity and a condemnation of us all."

American Humane also expressed their willingness aid in the transportation and lifetime medical care of the dogs.