Afghanistan

State Dept. Counters Biden's Claim That There May Have Been a List of People Provided to the Taliban

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
State Dept. Counters Biden's Claim That There May Have Been a List of People Provided to the Taliban

Source: Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday denied allegations that the Taliban was provided with the names of people residing in Afghanistan who sought evacuation from the country, contradicting President Joe Biden’s previous remarks.

When asked about a POLITICO report that said the United States gave a list of Americans, green card holders and Afghan allies to the Taliban, Price asserted that such an occurrence never happened. 

"The idea that we are providing names or personally identifiable information to the Taliban in a way that exposes anyone to additional risk, that is simply wrong, simply wrong," Price said.

This comes after Biden suggested Thursday that the report was likely accurate. At the conclusion of his speech on the evolving crisis in Afghanistan, the president told reporters that "there may have been" instances where U.S. officials provided the Taliban with names of evacuees in order for the terror group to allow them passage to the Kabul airport.

"There have been occasions where our military has contacted their military counterparts in the Taliban and said this bus is coming through...made up of the following group...let it through," Biden said. "Yes, there have been occasions like that."

And while he said that the "bulk of that group" has been granted entry to the airport, the president admitted that he cannot say with "certitude" that the Taliban received a list of names.

Lawmakers blasted the Biden administration after hearing of what they are a calling a "kill list" that was given to the Taliban.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
BREAKING: U.S. Launches Drone Strike in Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
Psaki Dodges Question from Reporter on Why the White House Should Be Trusted
Landon Mion
Someone Has Been Fired Over Afghanistan and It Isn't the Generals
Katie Pavlich
Beyond Calls to Resign, Republican Members Are Also Aiming to Censure Joe Biden
Rebecca Downs

There's a Reason Why Osama bin Laden Didn't Want His Operatives to Target Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
CNN's Biden Post Makes You Wonder Where This Network Has Been for the Past Four Years
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular