'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Made Thousands in Rental Income Despite Advocating for Cancelling Rent

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) received thousands of dollars in rental payments in 2020 while also calling for the federal government to cancel rent for Americans unable to pay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The representative made between $15,001 and $50,000 last year for rental income from a property in Detroit, according to her 2020 financial disclosure, obtained by FOX News. The property is worth between $100,001 and $250,000, the disclosure found.

Tlaib disclosed the same amount of rental income in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, she called for a "moratorium" on mortgage and rent payments to "combat this public health crisis."

Tlaib also joined fellow "Squad" Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and other Democrats in re-introducing a bill in March 2021 that would "institute a nationwide cancellation of rents and home mortgage payments through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic."

"I'm proud to stand here and support a very important legislation and as somebody that represents the third poorest congressional district in the country that has been directly harmed from this pandemic," Tlaib said at the time.

The bill would have required the federal government to pay for tenants' missed rental payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after Pressley and her husband were found to have made between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental payments last year despite also wanting to cancel rent, as Townhall previously reported.

"Keeping families housed is a matter of public health. We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction," Pressley said in a December 2020 tweet.