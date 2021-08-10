MSNBC

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: I Expect Cuomo Will 'Run for Office Again'

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 9:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
MSNBC's Chuck Todd: I Expect Cuomo Will 'Run for Office Again'

Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd said Tuesday that he predicts New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will run for public office in the future, shortly after the governor announced he would resign.

Todd noted that Cuomo electing to resign instead of waiting to be impeached by the New York state assembly was indication that the governor's believes his political career is far from over because, as the MSNBC host pointed out, Cuomo "would no longer be able to serve in office in the state of New York" if impeached.

"His career was either permanently over or almost permanently over, and he chose the path of almost permanently over," Todd said. "The resignation gives him, you know – we know the way our world works. It’s amazing, the people we’ve seen make political comebacks. You can’t ever rule it out. And I think he realized he could become a pariah in the Democratic Party for sticking it out and fighting or he can – not saying he's going to generate goodwill, but I promise you there's a whole bunch of state assembly members that are relieved today."

"He eventually did something that, maybe over time, will at least give him an opening to not – oh, maybe, be a full pariah in the party in three years, four years, five years," he continued.

Todd said that Cuomo is unlikely to stay out of politics for long because its "all that he's known." 

Recommended
YouTube Has Suspended Rand Paul
Katie Pavlich

Cuomo got his start in politics in his mid-20s, when he worked on his father's gubernatorial campaign. He also served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration before being elected New York attorney general on his way to the state governorship.

Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, exactly one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report that found the governor sexually harassed 11 women, breaking state and federal law.

President Joe Biden said that Cuomo's resignation is "so sad" because the governor "has done a hell of a job."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
YouTube Has Suspended Rand Paul
Katie Pavlich
Border Patrol Agent Comes Under Fire from Mexico for Second Time In Less Than a Week
Julio Rosas
FOX's Janice Dean: Cuomo Resignation Shouldn't Be the 'End of the Chapter'
Landon Mion
Chris Cuomo's Primetime Show Sees Lowest Rated Week of 2021 Amid Brother's Sex Scandal
Landon Mion
Racism Solved? Woke Minnesota Realtors Abolish 'Master Bedrooms'
Spencer Brown
DC Residents, If You Hate the Mask Mandate, We Have More Bad News for You
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular