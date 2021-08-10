MSNBC's Chuck Todd: I Expect Cuomo Will 'Run for Office Again'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd said Tuesday that he predicts New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will run for public office in the future, shortly after the governor announced he would resign.

Todd noted that Cuomo electing to resign instead of waiting to be impeached by the New York state assembly was indication that the governor's believes his political career is far from over because, as the MSNBC host pointed out, Cuomo "would no longer be able to serve in office in the state of New York" if impeached.

"His career was either permanently over or almost permanently over, and he chose the path of almost permanently over," Todd said. "The resignation gives him, you know – we know the way our world works. It’s amazing, the people we’ve seen make political comebacks. You can’t ever rule it out. And I think he realized he could become a pariah in the Democratic Party for sticking it out and fighting or he can – not saying he's going to generate goodwill, but I promise you there's a whole bunch of state assembly members that are relieved today."

"He eventually did something that, maybe over time, will at least give him an opening to not – oh, maybe, be a full pariah in the party in three years, four years, five years," he continued.

Todd said that Cuomo is unlikely to stay out of politics for long because its "all that he's known."

Cuomo got his start in politics in his mid-20s, when he worked on his father's gubernatorial campaign. He also served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration before being elected New York attorney general on his way to the state governorship.