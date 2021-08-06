White House

White House to Require Press Corps, Other Visitors to Confirm Vaccination Status

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Aug 06, 2021 7:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House visitors, including journalists, will be required to confirm that they have received their COVID-19 vaccination or be tested prior to entering the building.

The White House Correspondents' Association told its members Friday that they must submit a vaccine attestation form showing their vaccination status.

Journalists who have not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be required to show proof of a same-day negative test or undergo on-site testing at their own expense, according to the association. The WHCA previously advised unvaccinated journalists to get tested before they enter the building. 

Last month, the association brought back a mask requirement for all White House reporters.

Other visitors who wish to enter the White House also must adhere to this new policy, which is in similar to the new mandate for federal employees and contractors, who now must confirm that they are fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

The Office of Management and Budget previously sent a memo to all federal agencies, telling them that employees must also wear masks indoors even if they are vaccinated. This comes after updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges vaccinated individuals to wear face coverings indoors in areas of high transmission.

Additional coronavirus protocols have been issued by the federal government as COVID-19 cases spike around the country due to the highly infectious delta variant.

