Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here

Do Democrats have sex on the brain when discussing Donald Trump and his agenda? It’s no longer a one-off slip-of-the-tongue thing anymore. Consistently, for years, every time Trump is referenced, especially regarding January 6, Democrats start talking about erections like they’re either playing a drinking game or auditioning to become paid spokespersons for Cialis.

Capitol Hill: After Dark is back. It’s a little funny but also unsettling. Sen. Schumer had to have known a better word to use than this when describing his constituents' reactions against the second Trump presidency.

“People are aroused. I haven't seen people so aroused in a very, very long time.”

SCHUMER: "I haven't seen people so aroused in a very, very long time." pic.twitter.com/dYXOKPjr2Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Okay, take a cold shower, buddy. Animated, energized, fire in their bellies—there were multiple avenues to go but Chucky had to go Viagra on the whole show. And it’s not the first time:

Chuck Schumer just now: "Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the ERECTION" pic.twitter.com/2eu7xlw097 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 22, 2021

Also, it’s leeched into the liberal media, too.

Adam Schiff: He incited the erection

Jake Tapper: He participated in an erection.

Chuck Schumer: Donald John Trump incited the erection.

Jayapal: Let's talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection.

CNN host: Impeached for inciting the erection.



It's time for… pic.twitter.com/NlFF1w2L1r — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) March 5, 2024

Anyway, shorter Democrats: people are aroused AF. And they were the ones to call us weird.