Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster
Trump Justice Department Purges January 6 Prosecutors
Here's What Caused a Career Treasury Official to Quit After a Run-in With...
End Of The Empty Suit Era: The Kash Patel Nomination Hearing
House Speaker Mike Johnson Mobilizing Congress In Wake of Deadly Reagan Airport Midair...
The Rise of Moden Leftism, Part Five
Null and Void?
Congressional Leadership Must Secure the Future of College Sports
The Biden Administration's Lasting Toll on Medical Progress
Targeting Insurers Won’t Fix Our Broken Healthcare System
One of These Things Isn't Like the Others
Are the Iranian Mullahs Rearming?
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 01, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Do Democrats have sex on the brain when discussing Donald Trump and his agenda? It’s no longer a one-off slip-of-the-tongue thing anymore. Consistently, for years, every time Trump is referenced, especially regarding January 6, Democrats start talking about erections like they’re either playing a drinking game or auditioning to become paid spokespersons for Cialis.  

Advertisement

Capitol Hill: After Dark is back. It’s a little funny but also unsettling. Sen. Schumer had to have known a better word to use than this when describing his constituents' reactions against the second Trump presidency.  

“People are aroused. I haven't seen people so aroused in a very, very long time.” 

Okay, take a cold shower, buddy. Animated, energized, fire in their bellies—there were multiple avenues to go but Chucky had to go Viagra on the whole show. And it’s not the first time: 

Also, it’s leeched into the liberal media, too.  

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Anyway, shorter Democrats: people are aroused AF. And they were the ones to call us weird. 

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused a Career Treasury Official to Quit After a Run-in With Elon Musk's Allies Matt Vespa
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
We All Knew This Was Coming Regarding the FBI Matt Vespa
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans Matt Vespa
End Of The Empty Suit Era: The Kash Patel Nomination Hearing John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement