CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 01, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. got a bit testy, especially on vaccines, but we’ll see if GOP loyalty stands firm. The one senator that could be a swing vote is Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). Still, Republican approval for Mr. Kennedy is through the roof, as CNN’s Harry Enten demonstrated this week. He’s not a shoo-in to become the next Health and Human Services secretary, but the odds are still good.  

When you have a nominee with a plus-sixty net approval rating with Republicans, that’s a nice buffer, especially since no Republican wants to be the one person who could be seen as the architect of sinking a Trump nominee. Meanwhile, Democrats loathe the man ever since he defected to Trump during the 2024 election. 

If confirmed, Kennedy would be the first HHS secretary not to be from the president’s party. Enten noted the party uniformity with this post due to the secretary having some say over abortion.

There are many criticisms of Mr. Kennedy, but this 'if he's confirmed, everyone will die' act from Democrats is ridiculous. 

