CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans

The confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. got a bit testy, especially on vaccines, but we’ll see if GOP loyalty stands firm. The one senator that could be a swing vote is Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). Still, Republican approval for Mr. Kennedy is through the roof, as CNN’s Harry Enten demonstrated this week. He’s not a shoo-in to become the next Health and Human Services secretary, but the odds are still good.
When you have a nominee with a plus-sixty net approval rating with Republicans, that’s a nice buffer, especially since no Republican wants to be the one person who could be seen as the architect of sinking a Trump nominee. Meanwhile, Democrats loathe the man ever since he defected to Trump during the 2024 election.
The transformation of RFK Jr.'s favorability ratings is astounding... He's one of the most popular people in the country among the GOP. Last Ipsos poll has him at a +60 pt net favorability.— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 29, 2025
Dem hate RFK Jr, but with a GOP Senate majority... He's a favorite for confirmation. pic.twitter.com/3UPOzcQzFh
If confirmed, Kennedy would be the first HHS secretary not to be from the president’s party. Enten noted the party uniformity with this post due to the secretary having some say over abortion.
There are many criticisms of Mr. Kennedy, but this 'if he's confirmed, everyone will die' act from Democrats is ridiculous.
RFK JR.:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025
"If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger and a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them! If you want to eat hostess Twinkie's, you should be able to do that! But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health."
🔥 pic.twitter.com/hUot3h4oNC
Media before vs after RFK joined Trump: pic.twitter.com/91X8O5XNCR— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2025
Sparks fly after RFK Jr. calls Bernie Sanders OUT for his hypocrisy:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025
"The problem of corruption is not just the federal agencies, it's in Congress too. Almost all members of this panel are accepting money, INCLUDING YOURSELF, are accepting millions of dollars from the… pic.twitter.com/7h7e9ZBtf2
Recommended
🚨BOOM🚨— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025
RFK Jr. just completely dismantled Senator Ron Wyden's DISHONEST opening line of questioning:
"I‘ve corrected it MANY TIMES, including on national TV. You know about this, Senator Wyden, so bringing this up right now is dishonest." pic.twitter.com/L3MAxp3MTb
NEW: Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) says RFK, Jr. wants to conduct the Tuskegee experiments on Americans.— Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 29, 2025
The dem senator said millions will die if RFK Jr. is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/zL1r0qxzLq
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren says RFK Jr. "is a danger" to Americans. pic.twitter.com/Y5G5YQmXWn— Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 29, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member