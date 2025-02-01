CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans

The confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. got a bit testy, especially on vaccines, but we’ll see if GOP loyalty stands firm. The one senator that could be a swing vote is Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). Still, Republican approval for Mr. Kennedy is through the roof, as CNN’s Harry Enten demonstrated this week. He’s not a shoo-in to become the next Health and Human Services secretary, but the odds are still good.

Advertisement

When you have a nominee with a plus-sixty net approval rating with Republicans, that’s a nice buffer, especially since no Republican wants to be the one person who could be seen as the architect of sinking a Trump nominee. Meanwhile, Democrats loathe the man ever since he defected to Trump during the 2024 election.

The transformation of RFK Jr.'s favorability ratings is astounding... He's one of the most popular people in the country among the GOP. Last Ipsos poll has him at a +60 pt net favorability.



Dem hate RFK Jr, but with a GOP Senate majority... He's a favorite for confirmation. pic.twitter.com/3UPOzcQzFh — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 29, 2025

If confirmed, Kennedy would be the first HHS secretary not to be from the president’s party. Enten noted the party uniformity with this post due to the secretary having some say over abortion.

There are many criticisms of Mr. Kennedy, but this 'if he's confirmed, everyone will die' act from Democrats is ridiculous.

RFK JR.:



"If you like a McDonald's cheeseburger and a Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them! If you want to eat hostess Twinkie's, you should be able to do that! But you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health."



🔥 pic.twitter.com/hUot3h4oNC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Media before vs after RFK joined Trump: pic.twitter.com/91X8O5XNCR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2025

Sparks fly after RFK Jr. calls Bernie Sanders OUT for his hypocrisy:



"The problem of corruption is not just the federal agencies, it's in Congress too. Almost all members of this panel are accepting money, INCLUDING YOURSELF, are accepting millions of dollars from the… pic.twitter.com/7h7e9ZBtf2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

🚨BOOM🚨



RFK Jr. just completely dismantled Senator Ron Wyden's DISHONEST opening line of questioning:



"I‘ve corrected it MANY TIMES, including on national TV. You know about this, Senator Wyden, so bringing this up right now is dishonest." pic.twitter.com/L3MAxp3MTb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

NEW: Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) says RFK, Jr. wants to conduct the Tuskegee experiments on Americans.



The dem senator said millions will die if RFK Jr. is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/zL1r0qxzLq — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 29, 2025