Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster

I get that Pete Buttigieg had to respond: He’s a Democrat who got called out by President Donald Trump in a press conference. The president addressed the media after the tragic air disaster at Reagan National Airport on January 29, which led to the deaths of 67 people. It’s the worst aviation incident in years. Trump called out the former transportation secretary and then went on a prolonged critique of DEI initiatives under Biden, which included hiring brain-damaged people and those with mental and intellectual disabilities. The latter part is what triggered the Left, and Mayor Pete is very left-wing:

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

President Trump now oversees the military and the… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 30, 2025

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch. President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.

This is what Trump was referring to when he called out the FAA for their DEI hiring practices to hire people with “severe psychiatric and intellectual disabilities.”



It's real. You can't make this up. https://t.co/twuulb2qEN pic.twitter.com/1iYUB8KUVq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

Pete shut the hell up. There’s an entire inspector general report about how you oversaw incompetence in this area and did nothing. Also, you admitted there had been a lot of close calls at Reagan in 2023, which you did nothing about because they continued until you left your Biden post, and then this crash happened.

In March of 2023 Pete Buttigieg acknowledged that close calls and near collisions were out of control.



Apparently they didn't do much to fix the problem because many more happened in 2023 and 2024 and then unfortunately the crash last night. pic.twitter.com/jOsx8I9eDp — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 31, 2025

🚨 Pete Buttigieg's FAA got a scathing Inspector General Report in June 2023:



- "77% of critical facilities staffed below threshold"

- "lacks a plan to address staffing challenges, posing a risk to continuity of air traffic operations"

- "FAA cannot ensure it will successfully… — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 31, 2025

Pete, you’re out of government. Some could argue you have never worked in it over the past four years, given your soporific tenure as transportation secretary. Sit down. The events that led to this accident took a long time to come. You had four years to fix it and didn’t. How about shutting the hell up?

🔥 TRUMP: "The FAA, which is overseen by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. A real winner. That guy's a real winner. Do you know how badly everything's run since he's run the Department of Transportation? He's a disaster... HE'S JUST GOT A GOOD LINE OF BULLSHIT."pic.twitter.com/juDJtmptA3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

