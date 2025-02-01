Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 01, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

I get that Pete Buttigieg had to respond: He’s a Democrat who got called out by President Donald Trump in a press conference. The president addressed the media after the tragic air disaster at Reagan National Airport on January 29, which led to the deaths of 67 people. It’s the worst aviation incident in years. Trump called out the former transportation secretary and then went on a prolonged critique of DEI initiatives under Biden, which included hiring brain-damaged people and those with mental and intellectual disabilities. The latter part is what triggered the Left, and Mayor Pete is very left-wing:

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch. President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again. 

Pete shut the hell up. There’s an entire inspector general report about how you oversaw incompetence in this area and did nothing. Also, you admitted there had been a lot of close calls at Reagan in 2023, which you did nothing about because they continued until you left your Biden post, and then this crash happened.  

Pete, you’re out of government. Some could argue you have never worked in it over the past four years, given your soporific tenure as transportation secretary. Sit down. The events that led to this accident took a long time to come. You had four years to fix it and didn’t. How about shutting the hell up?  

