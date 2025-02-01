A Manhunt Is Underway for a Woman Linked to the Murder of a Border Patrol Agent

Federal authorities have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old woman linked to the murder of a Border Patrol agent who was killed on the job this month.

As Townhall covered, the agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday in Coventry, Vermont, near the U.S. border with Canada. The agent was identified as 44-year-old David Maland.

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: A Border Patrol agent has been shot and killed by an illegal immigrant in Vermont, per WCAX3



The suspect is deceased now as well.



It’s going to be a MASSIVE undertaking to undo the sheer amount of damage Biden caused by importing the enemy.



Pray for this agent’s… pic.twitter.com/4lyTYpJpjN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

This week, it was revealed that Michelle Zajko, who is described as “armed and dangerous,” is believed to have supplied the guns that killed Maland on Jan. 20. Zajko is also connected to murders in California and Pennsylvania (via the New York Post):

Two guns recovered at the scene of Maland’s death — .40-caliber and .380-caliber semiautomatic handguns — were purchased by Zajko at a Mount Tabor gun shop in February and allegedly used by accused killer Teresa Youngblut to gun down Maland, the outlet said. Federal authorities said Zajko is also sought for the January 2023 shooting deaths of her parents, Richard and Rita Zajko, inside their home in Delaware County, Pa. According to sources and court records reviewed by The Post, Zajko is also “a person of interest” in another homicide, the slaying of a landlord in Vallejo, Calif.

BREAKING: Law enforcement has released the photo of Michelle Jacqueline "Jamie" Zajko, an armed and dangerous member of the trans terror cult linked to multiple killings.



Zajko, who is trans nonbinary, allegedly supplied the weapons to the trans duo who killed the Border Patrol… pic.twitter.com/Z92Yoryu6U — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2025

Teresa Youngblut, 21, is accused of killing Maland during the traffic stop earlier this month. Youngblut was with German national Felix Bauckholt on Interstate 91 when they were pulled over by Maland and other agents. Bauckholt was shot and killed by agents.

The Post noted that they are part of a “part of a bizarre vegan cult calling themselves ‘Zizians.’”

According to Fox News, Maland grew up in Minnesota and served in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked as a Border Patrol agent for many years. Some of those years were in Texas near the southern border.