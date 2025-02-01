Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster
Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here
Trump Justice Department Purges January 6 Prosecutors
House Speaker Mike Johnson Mobilizing Congress In Wake of Deadly Reagan Airport Midair...
The Rise of Moden Leftism, Part Five
Trump and Vance Respond to Second Deadly Plane Crash in Just Days
Richard Grenell Scores Major Win: Secures Freedom for 6 Americans in High-Stakes Venezuela...
Congressional Leadership Must Secure the Future of College Sports
The Biden Administration's Lasting Toll on Medical Progress
Targeting Insurers Won’t Fix Our Broken Healthcare System
One of These Things Isn't Like the Others
Are the Iranian Mullahs Rearming?
Tipsheet

A Manhunt Is Underway for a Woman Linked to the Murder of a Border Patrol Agent

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 01, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Federal authorities have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old woman linked to the murder of a Border Patrol agent who was killed on the job this month. 

As Townhall covered, the agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday in Coventry, Vermont, near the U.S. border with Canada. The agent was identified as 44-year-old David Maland.

Advertisement

This week, it was revealed that Michelle Zajko, who is described as “armed and dangerous,” is believed to have supplied the guns that killed Maland on Jan. 20. Zajko is also connected to murders in California and Pennsylvania  (via the New York Post):

Two guns recovered at the scene of Maland’s death — .40-caliber and .380-caliber semiautomatic handguns — were purchased by Zajko at a Mount Tabor gun shop in February and allegedly used by accused killer Teresa Youngblut to gun down Maland, the outlet said.

Federal authorities said Zajko is also sought for the January 2023 shooting deaths of her parents, Richard and Rita Zajko, inside their home in Delaware County, Pa.

According to sources and court records reviewed by The Post, Zajko is also “a person of interest” in another homicide, the slaying of a landlord in Vallejo, Calif.

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Teresa Youngblut, 21,  is accused of killing Maland during the traffic stop earlier this month. Youngblut was with German national Felix Bauckholt on Interstate 91 when they were pulled over by Maland and other agents. Bauckholt was shot and killed by agents.

The Post noted that they are part of a “part of a bizarre vegan cult calling themselves ‘Zizians.’”

According to Fox News, Maland grew up in Minnesota and served in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked as a Border Patrol agent for many years. Some of those years were in Texas near the southern border.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Why Pete Buttigieg Should Delete His Tweet About the Reagan Air Disaster Matt Vespa
Here's What Caused a Career Treasury Official to Quit After a Run-in With Elon Musk's Allies Matt Vespa
CNN Breaks Down RFK, Jr's Stunning Popularity With Republicans Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer, There Has to Be a Better Word to Use Here Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What This 'Trans' Navy Commander Said About Trump's Military Executive Order Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash Matt Vespa
Advertisement