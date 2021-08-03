EXCLUSIVE: NY Prosecutor Responds to Cuomo AG Report: 'He Absolutely Should Resign'

Anne Donnelly, also a candidate for district attorney in Nassau County, told Townhall in an interview that Cuomo "absolutely should resign" following James' report.
"I mean how you can stare down this litany of charges and allegations and say 'I'm not going to resign,'" Donnelly told Townhall in the interview.
President Joe Biden has also called on Cuomo to resign following the release of the report, joining an overwhelming majority of Democrat and Republican New York legislators at the state and federal level.
And while Cuomo's victims saw James say Tuesday that there will be "no criminal consequences" for the New York governor during the announcement of the investigation's conclusion, Donnelly offered an optimistic message to the victims while still demanding further legal action occur in order to hold Cuomo accountable.
"I hope the report gives the victims some comfort in knowing their allegations were taken seriously, they were investigated seriously," Donnelly said. "And that's why I believe there has to be some repercussions to [Cuomo] in order to give these victims and women who are victims to this type of abuse a clear picture that they will be held accountable."
She emphasized how far women have come in the workforce and said that women need to remain strong and continue speak out on inappropriate conduct.
And in a statement to Townhall, Donnelly reiterated these comments, saying that, in order for his victims to see justice, Cuomo must be held accountable through litigation.
"The Governor must immediately resign based upon the findings contained in the report that the Attorney General of New York State released today," the statement read. "It is also my opinion as a career prosecutor, that justice requires the Governor’s prosecution for his actions. The Attorney General’s report reveals a disturbing pattern of sexual harassment and retaliation on the part of the Governor."