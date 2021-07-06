14-Year-Old Girl Sentenced for Murder of D.C. Uber Driver

The second teenage girl who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a Washington D.C. Uber Eats driver killed during a carjacking was sentenced Tuesday to juvenile detention.

The girl, who is currently 14-years-old, will be released upon turning 21, according to FOX 5.

Her sentencing was the maximum requested by the prosecutors. Other charges against the girl, such as armed carjacking, were dropped after she agreed to plead guilty.

On March 23, the girl, who was 13 at the time, attempted to carjack Mohammad Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant, with the help of a 15-year-old girl. Police said they attacked Anwar with a Taser during the attempted theft that saw him hanging from the vehicle before it was crashed and flipped, resulting in his death.

Both of the girls were arrested following the crash.

The 15-year-old received her sentencing on June 4 and will also remain in juvenile detention until she turns 21.

Anwar’s family members told the judge during last month's sentencing that he was a kind-hearted family man who previously worked several years in Kuwait to support his family in Pakistan before they could migrate to the United States to pursue the American Dream.

During the sentencing hearing, his daughter highlighted the defendant's prior record and attributed her father's death to the city's law and order practices.

"Is the law protecting us or them?" she asked. "Why was she not in a facility that day?"

Police said at least one of the girls had previously been accused of several carjackings and robberies.

A GoFundMe raised more than $1 million for the Anwar family.