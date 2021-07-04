One Dead After Georgia Country Club Shooting

A man died from a shooting that took place over the weekend at a Georgia country club near the campus of Kennesaw State University.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic male with long hair, dark pants and a white or tan shirt.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and will provide additional details as they are received,” Barner told the AJC.

KSU alerted students and staff Saturday at around 3 p.m. that there had been a shooting near campus at the country club and that the gunman was “armed and dangerous.”

Around 5 p.m. that day, the university said everyone could resume normal activities could resume, and that “no credible threat to campus is indicated at this time.”

No official statement has been released regarding the shooter's motive but eye witnesses told the newspaper that the suspect's truck appeared to have gotten stuck after he drove onto the club's golf course from a nearby neighborhood.

These details have not yet been confirmed by Cobb County Police.

The victim, identified as Gene Siller, was shot when he went onto the course to see what the problem was, the witnesses said.

Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family. — Georgia PGA (@GeorgiaPGA) July 4, 2021

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for Siller's family after their loss. Nearly $38,000 has been raised as of Sunday afternoon.

No further information about the shooting or whether the suspect had been caught is known at this time.