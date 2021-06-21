Second Local Reporter to Turn to Project Veritas to Report Alleged Discrimination

A meteorologist for Detroit's CBS affiliate announced on air that she plans on discussing the discrimination she alleges takes place at the parent company with Project Veritas, known for its undercover reporting.

CBS 62 reporter April Moss said Sunday during a weather report:

I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees. Tune into Project Veritas for my full story.

"I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas…”#CBS62Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/4roVL9KNXS — veritastips@protonmail.com???? (@EricSpracklen) June 21, 2021

Moss is the most recent whistleblower to announce on air that they would be turning to Project Veritas to expose their news organization.

A reporter for a local Fox affiliate last week accused Fox Corp. of "muzzling" her and that she would be sharing her secret recordings with Project Veritas.

KRIV reporter Ivory Hecker said during her news report:

I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers.

BREAKING: Fox 26 Houston TV Reporter Ivory Hecker Informs Network LIVE ON AIR That She Has Been Secretly Recording Them and Intends on Telling Her Story to Project Veritas#Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/R81ber74gl — Jered Ede (@Jtaylorede) June 14, 2021

She said the station would not cover more stories on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because they do not appeal to a “poor African-American audience.”

Hecker has since been terminated for her on-air announcement.