GOP Lawmakers Demand Biden be Tested for Competency

The White House received a letter from 14 GOP lawmakers, including former White House physician Ronny Jackson, demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test to ensure he is mentally fit to lead the nation.

The letter was addressed to Biden, White House physician Kevin O’Connor and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

The letter said that "the American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief."

They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.

In the letter, Jackson, who served in the Trump administration, asked Biden to take a cognitive test to prove he is mentally capable of being Commander-in-Chief, much like former President Donald Trump did when he was in office.

When I was Physician to President Trump, the media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test.



I administered the test and he excelled! — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) June 17, 2021

The letter also called on the president publish the test results so that Americans "know the full mental and intellectual health of their President.”

The letter cites examples of Biden’s cognitive lapses, which include forgetting the name of his defense secretary and incorrectly quoting the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

Biden, at 78-years-old, is the oldest to ever serve as Unites States president.