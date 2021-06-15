Illinois Rep. Elects Not to Censure Marjorie Taylor Greene Following Her Apology for Holocaust Comparison

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) said Tuesday that he will not introduce legislation to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she issued an apology for comparing the mask mandate in the House to the Holocaust.

Schneider, a Jewish man, admitted he was "pleasantly surprised" to see that Greene visited the Holocaust Museum Monday and make a public apology after being enlightened on the genocide of six million Jewish people.

I appreciate that after her visit she understood the harm of her comparison and offered an apology. In light of her apology, I am electing not to go forward at this time with introducing a resolution of censure.

Greene acknowledged the hurtful sentiment her previous comments held, and, upon being properly informed about the Holocaust during her visit to the museum, wanted to own up to her mistake and apologize.

There is no comparison to the Holocaust, and there never should be.

Greene drew criticisms last month after she said on "Real America's Voice" in May that the mask mandate imposed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the House after the the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance was symbolic of the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.