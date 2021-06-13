Biden Open to Cybercriminal Exchange with Russia Following Ransomware Attacks

President Joe Biden said at the end of Sunday's news conference at the G-7 Summit that he was be open to exchanging cybercriminals with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after ransomware attacks on a major meat supplier disrupted processing plants and a fuel pipeline buying in the Southeast United States.

I’m open to it if there’s crimes committed against Russia. That in fact the people committing those crimes are being harbored in the United States, I’m committed to holding him accountable.

He said that Putin's exchange offer was "potentially a good sign of progress."

The ransomware attacks are expected to be a subject when the two leaders speak on Wednesday.

Putin said he would turn over cybercriminals to the U.S. if Biden is willing to do the same.

If we agree to extradite criminals, then of course Russia will do that, we will do that, but only if the other side, in this case the United States, agrees to the same and will extradite the criminals in question to the Russian Federation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden will question the Russian leader about the cyber attacks.

When it comes to ransomware, no responsible country should be in the business of harboring criminal organizations engaged in those practices. And that is something that the president very much intends to take up with President Putin. That’s very much on the agenda.

Biden, when asked at his news conference about his decision not to hold a joint press conference with Putin, said that it is "not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference to try to embarrass each other.”

It’s about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship partner with Russia. We’re not looking for conflict.