Study: Vapers, Smokers Not More Likely to be Infected with COVID-19

Despite concerns from earlier in the coronavirus pandemic that vaping and smoking could lead to an increased risk of becoming infected with the virus, a new study found that tobacco and electronic cigarette users were not more susceptible to infection.

The study, conducted by Mayo Clinic researchers and published in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health, found a lack of a connection between vaping and coming down with COVID-19. They discovered that smokers were 57 percent less likely to contract the virus.

However, there is significantly more data surrounding the impact smoking has on COVID infections than is the case with vaping.

From September 15, 2019 to November 30, 2020, the researchers analyzed 78,547 medical patients, who sought care for e-cigarette and cigarette use, during ambulatory appointments. After removing from consideration patients under 12-years-old and those who who wished not to take part in the study, 69,264 patients were examined.

The results of the study contradict previous claims that both cigarette and vape users were more likely to become infected with the coronavirus and would endure worse symptoms.

However, the researchers highlighted that "the impact of tobacco use on SARS-CoV-2 infection risk and COVID-19 severity remains unclear."

While there was no evidence of how vapes impacted COVID infections or hospitalizations, the New York State Academy of Family Physicians in February 2020 called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ban flavored e-cigarettes from being sold because of the perceived risk at the time that smokers were at increased risk of severe coronavirus symptoms. However, electronic cigarettes, which have been proven to be safer than tobacco cigarettes, are not the same as smoking.

While the researchers found no correlation between electronic cigarette usage and heightened coronavirus symptoms or infection rates, others have released conflicting reports.

The conclusion the Mayo Clinic researchers came to in determining that smokers are less likely to be infected with the coronavirus is not a new discovery as many studies came up with similar findings.