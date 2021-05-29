Vaccinations

Employers Are Allowed to Require COVID Vaccine Under Federal Law

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
Posted: May 29, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Employers can mandate that employees must receive the COVID-19 in order to return to their place of work, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,

Federal law permits companies to require workers receive the vaccine as long as they provide accommodations for those who are not vaccinated due to disabilities, pregnancy or religious reasons. Possible accommodations could include allowing employees to continue working remotely or requiring that they wear masks in the workplace.

The EEOC also said that companies may offer incentives for vaccinated employees to encourage workers to get the shot as long as the added benefits are not "so substantial as to be coercive.”

The EEOC said:

A very large incentive could make employees feel pressured to disclose protected medical information.

They did not include examples of potential perks that would be substantial enough to be deemed illegal.

Some companies have already started using incentives in an attempt to increase vaccinations among employees.

Food manufacturer Bolthouse Farms is giving $500 bonuses to vaccinated workers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Dollar General is offering bonuses equivalent to an additional four hours of pay for workers who can provide proof of vaccination.

After coronavirus vaccines have become widely available, some employees were surprised that their bosses are pushing them to get the shot. 

Bonnie Jacobson told the New York Post after losing her waitress job in February:

It was shocking to me. I went through the stages: I’m hurt, I’m in shock — then I got mad.

