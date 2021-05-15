Teachers

Wisconsin Teacher Placed on Leave After Video Surfaces of Her Berating Maskless Student

Landon Mion
Posted: May 15, 2021 11:05 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A Wisconsin high school teacher was placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced on social media of her grilling a student for not wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The teacher was shown in the video obtained on Tik Tok by talk radio host Vicki McKenna calling the student a "dummy" and a "jerk" for not keeping a mask on while eating, according to the Washington Examiner.

The teacher can be heard saying:

I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you little dink. I don’t want to get sick and die. There’s other people you can infect just because you’re vaccinated. You know what? You’re not a special person around here.

McKenna said the video was edited to protect the identity of the student who posted it.

The teacher continued to ridicule the student, alleging that they were selfish and paid no attention to the needs of others.

You need to have respect for other people in your life. You’re not a big man on campus, quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt.

District Administrator Matt Shappell said in an announcement on Facebook that the school district was aware of the incident and is looking into it.

The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved.

Shappell said the district spoke to the parents of the student involved and are "taking steps to provide the appropriate support."

While he did tell the Portage Daily Register that masks are still required on school grounds, Shappell did not say what the consequences would be for students who do not adhere to the mandate.

Most Popular