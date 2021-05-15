Sheriff Ousted After Parkland Shooting is Now a Traffic Monitor

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who was fired in 2018 after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is once again working for law enforcement, but in a lesser role this time around.

Israel will monitor traffic through red light cameras and will appear in court if a person wishes to challenge their ticket, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

He was the only candidate interviewed for the job out of three applicants and will receive a salary of $65,000.

A spokesperson at the police department Israel was recently hired by told CBS Miami:

He has been given a conditional offer subject to the hiring process.

The local police chief at Israel's new job in the city of Davie is Stephen Kinsey, who was Israel’s undersheriff in Broward County.

Israel’s deputies were scrutinized in 2018 for not taking action at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while a shooter killed 17 people and injured an additional 17.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel in 2019, shortly after taking office. Kinsey, along with four other Broward County police resigned shortly after Israel's dismissal.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to take over the Broward Sheriff’s Office after he fired Israel. Tony beat Israel in the Democratic primary for the position in August 2020 and then won the general election.

Kinsey became Davie’s police chief in September 2020.