Former Pastor Says Her Move to OnlyFans Has 'Made Her a Better Mom'

A former pastor who now is a stripper on OnlyFans said her change in profession has allowed her to be a better mother to her children because she is able to be open about sex and relationships.

Nikole Mitchell said in a podcast that church was toxic, pointing to her life growing up. She had gone six years without kissing anyone at one point as she had been told that "Jesus was my boyfriend."

She also said on "This Morning" that the church was not accepting of her sexuality as she discovered that she was not straight.

She said on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast:

[We have] All kinds of conversations and equipping them with tools that I was never equipped with as a kid growing up.

Since exploring a drastic career change that took her from the church to sex, she has determined that her kids would receive more benefits when their mother is involved in sex work, which contradicts the beliefs of Christianity and other religious teachings.

It is now so important to me now as a mum to teach my kids these things so they have these skills for a life time, for dating, relationships, for their working environment for who they become, whatever they end up doing these are life skills everyone needs.

Mitchell was worried about the possibility of negative impacts on her children as a result of her stripping for subscribers on the internet. However, she did not let her hesitancy stop her from pursuing it.

Are they going to feel ashamed of me, are they going to be mad at me for embarrassing them with the internet content, all the fears that you can think of, I have thought about them a million times more than any other person?

She alleges that toxicity surrounding sex is more common from the church than in pornography or other sex work. She grew up in a very religious household and she thinks her children would be better served to taken away from that culture.

She did admit that she was fearful of not being able to replace the community the church provided and that her struggling with her faith played a part in her decision.