Exposed: A Suspected Sex Trafficking Operation Steps From NBC, Fox News in Midtown Manhattan

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic language.

Over the course of three previous stories, Townhall Media has provided first-hand accounts of the disastrous open border policies of the Joe Biden administration and the bungled unaccompanied alien children program. Read them here, here, and here.

Advertisement

Today, we reveal the real-life implications for minors: a suspected sex trafficking den. Not in some faraway place, but right under the media's noses. Literally.

Sources tell Townhall Media they uncovered a trafficking operation at 26 W. 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The grubby, six-story building in the heart of the Diamond District is less than a block from News Corp. – home of the Fox News studios – and three blocks south of Rockefeller Center, which houses NBC.

This alleged operation was uncovered and surveilled last August. The sources say they first went to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report their findings, as any media coverage would undoubtedly trigger flight and spoil the chances of prosecution. There's no evidence that anything was ever done.

But the sources shared their findings with Townhall Media.

In August, a surveillance began and found the johns were already arriving and following a similar cadence: Approaching near the storefront, lingering for a moment prior to receiving a digital approval for check-in, and then going inside only to depart within 40-70 minutes, moving quickly back into the anonymity of the avenue.

As this sex bazaar operated, an older woman emerged to scan the outside street, scanning for surveillance. Apparently feeling confident she was undetected, she entered back inside and moments later reemerged with two large black garbage bags. She carried them toward Sixth Avenue. That was when two undercover investigators, waiting for hours in the shadows, moved to intercept them.

According to the sources, the story began with a tip to an independent investigative unit specializing in illicit networks. That source was determined as reliable: a technician who monitored online sex advertisements with proven accuracy and success. Furthermore, the sources stressed high confidence of a sophisticated operation – requiring state IDs to verify buyers' identities and corroborated with social media profiles. Additionally, the source conveyed the likelihood that AI-generated pictures of the sex slaves were generated to "age up" the victims, essentially indicating these victims were most likely minors. The signs, they said, pointed to a trafficking ring stretching from Westchester County motels to the heart of Manhattan.

The names of the target sites seemed innocuous: a Days Inn in Elmsford, a massage parlor in Yonkers, a low-rise on 24th Street, and—most of all—a mid-rise residence above a jewelry shop on W. 47th Street.

It was that last address, the tipster warned, that was active. On the night of August 16, two collectors took positions near the building. For hours, they watched and recorded as men entered and exited.

At 10:00 PM, the pattern shifted. A woman—eastern Asian, red shirt, denim shorts—struggled with two garbage bags. She carried them nearly a hundred yards as the Townhall Media sources coordinated and intercepted, helping her bear the load by assuming himself as a friendly tourist. Through broken and friendly English, one source and this custodian dropped off the garbage on the corner of W. 47th St and 6th Ave. – kitty-corner from Fox News.

Advertisement

In the initial examination of just one bag, the sources tell Townhall Media they found no fewer than 22 used condoms, most recently used. Toilet paper wipes stained with fecal matter. Crumpled tissues. Mouthwash caps—dozens of them, their acrid scent still sharp. Food remnants. Litter. Traces of lives lived between the forced sex acts. The second bag only produced more, but also included other trafficking indicators such as food scraps and butane canisters for campstove cooking – something typically unnecessary in America's "greatest city."

The investigators cataloged the contents, keeping all potential evidence, whether latent biometrics or other exploitable forensic evidence. Videos of their activities can be found here, here, here, and here.

When the second night came, August 17, the cycle repeated. Arriving around 9:00 PM, the collectors identified that there were already two trash bags in the same location. Same outside seam, same red drawstring. After seeing no front door activity, these were retrieved and brought for immediate examination.

Sticky notes were found among the contents.

The handwriting varied – two, perhaps three people kept the records. The notations were in English, scattered with Chinese characters: 房 (room), ⻋ (transportation).

And the names:

Risa

Kaka

Calista

Gabi

Janice

Nicole (sometimes "Nicloe")

Konomi

Chanel

Jisoo

Karley

Emma

Advertisement

The ledger tallied acts like transactions. Sixty-one over two days, at the lowest count. Seventy-three in one day, by another measure. Perhaps 90, judging by the number of condoms, according to the sources.

What startled the investigators most, they tell Townhall Media, was not just the casual depravity, but also the setting. This was not a hidden alleyway in Bangkok, not a backstreet in Ciudad Juárez. This was Midtown Manhattan.

A few blocks north, tourists posed in Times Square. A few blocks south, couples filed into Broadway theaters. And here, amid the neon glow of the city's most surveilled street, was a trafficking hub producing dozens of forced sex acts a night. A floor or two above the Diamond District, steps away from the most powerful media companies in the world, a thriving sex trafficking market knows no regulation.

If it could exist here – in the most watched, most policed, most visible borough in America – it could exist anywhere.

The implication was stark: the problem was not hidden but systemic. Not rare, but routine.

The two sources say they met with ICE HSI New York City, including the special agent in charge and another bureaucratic careerist. The anonymous operatives briefed and offered all the videos, but this institution was not keen on accepting the evidence.

"Well, it's difficult to accept because of the custodial procedures," the sources say they were told. "Thank you, we'll look into this."

Advertisement

Days turned into weeks, weeks matured into months, they told Townhall Media. The most promising update: "We'll let you know if we need anything." As the calendar turned into 2026, eventually the trafficking den shut its doors and moved, only to open somewhere else.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.