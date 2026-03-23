Indivisible 'No Kings' Training Call: Anti-Trump Group Not Doing Violence ‘At This Point’ – ‘Maybe Later’

Indivisible, the leading anti-Donald Trump group attempting to sabotage his America First agenda, has, to date, claimed to be “non-violent,” but a recent planning call indicated that may not last forever.

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“Back up and think about what your objectives are for these rallies, and I thought of ‘non-violence first,” Kara Kelly told a “No Kings Best Practices Share-Out” virtual call on March 6.

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The collection of left-wing, communist, and anti-Trump groups is planning a third “No Kings” day of protests and agitations on March 28 .

“Non-violence is our strategy, and when you’re building coalitions, anybody who leans into violence, even civil disobedience at this point, we’re not doing that. Indivisible is not doing that right now, okay? Maybe later, I don’t know. Depends on how bad it gets.”

Cecelia English, a board member for Indivisible Illinois and the “ lead organizer ” for the eastern Illinois chapter of the group, was helping to lead the training and did not push back.

If Kelly’s statement is really an indication of the organization’s thinking, it would be a departure from its publicly stated mission of peaceful protest.

“We are firmly committed to non-violence. That’s not just a moral stance—it’s how we build durable power. We reject political violence and intimidation in all forms. Our resistance is strategic, principled, and grounded in the knowledge that peaceful movements win,” the Indivisible website reads.

Later in the call, Kelly indicated the high-profile rallies that the mainstream media breathlessly echo are merely a tactic to “pull in” people “to do other things.”

“Rallies are great, we need to be growing, the nationwide No Kings is super important, we get, and we grow more people, but we are not going to win our country back with just rallies. We’re pulling them in to do other things, so it’s very important to be handing out things, connecting with them, getting them more involved,” she said.

“We’re building the infrastructure to be able to do boycotts, to be able to do rapid response, to be able to deal with ICE when they come to our cities. Think of it in that way. We’re really building that infrastructure and those coalitions, those people to be able to really fight this,” she said.

“This,” of course, refers to President Trump and his agenda.

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