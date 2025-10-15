Is Hamas About to Find Out?

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on...
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 15, 2025 12:45 PM
As part of President Donald Trump's 21-point peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and expand the Abraham Accords, Hamas turned over 20 remaining living hostages held for more than two years in horrific conditions. 

Now, the terrorist group is again playing games by refusing to turn over the bodies of murdered hostages, failing to disarm and engaging in violence against other Palestinian tribes in the Gaza Strip. All violations of the current ceasefire agreement. 

"Following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages. Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the Israeli Defense Forces released in a statement.

During a meeting at the White House Tuesday, President Trump declared Hamas will be disarmed - one way or another. 

On Wednesday, CENTCOM followed up with a warning. 

"We strongly urge Hamas to immediately suspend violence and shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza - in both Hamas-held parts of Gaza and those secured by the IDF behind the Yellow Line. This is an historic opportunity for peace. Hamas should seize it by fully standing down, strictly adhering to President Trump's 20-point peace plan, and disarming without delay. We have conveyed our concerns to the mediators who agreed to work with us to enforce the peace and protect innocent Gaza civilians. We remain highly optimistic for the future of peace in the region," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper released in a statement - the first of its kind against the terrorist group since October 7, 2023 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is punishing terrorism, not rewarding it. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic efforts to bring peace to the Middle East. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

