Trump Heaps Praise on Netanyahu

AIR FORCE ONE - Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump heaped praise on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and touted their long standing, close and working relationship.

“I think he’s done a great job I think he’s the right person at this time,” Trump said, chiding the Biden and Obama administrations for their hostility towards the Israeli leader. “He did a great job and working with me, he was fantastic.”

Trump added that any disagreements with Netanyahu over the past nine months were “settled very quickly.”

“He was the right guy at the right time,” Trump reiterated, noting Netanyahu nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Netanyahu, flanked by a delegation, greeted President Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning -- shortly after some living hostages were released from Hamas captivity. Trump then made his way to the Knesset, where he delivered remarks.

"I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors," Netanyahu said last week when the deal was announced.