Trump on Next Stages of His Peace Plan: 'I'm Not Worried'
The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown...
Listen to Trump Absolutely Cook This Politico Reporter En Route to the Mideast
Did Bernie Sanders Just Rip Into the Woke Left?
So, New Jersey Is Under a State of Emergency...and Its Dem Governor Was...
VIP
How to Attend a ‘No Kings’ Rally Saturday
Fake News You Can Use
Republicans Are Giving Away the Moral High Ground on Free Speech
After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas...
A Tale of Two Political Parties
Iran's Regime Crushing Freedom to Prevent Another Uprising
The Teachers’ Union Betrayal: How Randi Weingarten Sacrificed America’s Children for Power
What Thatcher and Milei Have in Common
Tipsheet

Trump Heaps Praise on Netanyahu

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 13, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

AIR FORCE ONE - Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump heaped praise on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and touted their long standing, close and working relationship. 

Advertisement

“I think he’s done a great job I think he’s the right person at this time,” Trump said, chiding the Biden and Obama administrations for their hostility towards the Israeli leader. “He did a great job and working with me, he was fantastic.”

Trump added that any disagreements with Netanyahu over the past nine months were “settled very quickly.” 

“He was the right guy at the right time,” Trump reiterated, noting Netanyahu nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.  

Netanyahu, flanked by a delegation, greeted President Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Monday morning -- shortly after some living hostages were released from Hamas captivity. Trump then made his way to the Knesset, where he delivered remarks. 

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors," Netanyahu said last week when the deal was announced. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Listen to Trump Absolutely Cook This Politico Reporter En Route to the Mideast Matt Vespa
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown With a Simple Question Matt Vespa
Did Bernie Sanders Just Rip Into the Woke Left? Matt Vespa
After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas Captivity Leah Barkoukis
So, New Jersey Is Under a State of Emergency...and Its Dem Governor Was Not Around Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement