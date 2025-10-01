The Democrats are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines
Tipsheet

The Sombrero Memes Will Continue Until the Schumer Shutdown Ends

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 01, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters from the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Vice President JD Vance promised House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries the Trump administration would stop posting memes of him wearing a sombrero if he helps to get the federal government reopened. 

One of the sombrero memes in question. 

Meanwhile, Democrats are fighting tooth and nail against the fact that they shutdown the government because they want funding for illegal alien healthcare. It's not going to work. 

"It’s one thing to say that we should solve the health care crisis for Americans. It’s another thing to say that we’re gonna shut down the government unless we give...billions of dollars of taxpayer funding for health care for illegal migrants," Vance told reporters. 

"The American people want the government reopened and this is proven in a new New York Times poll showing that two in three Americans say the government should not be shut down by the Democrats, even if their absurd demands are not met," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added. 

