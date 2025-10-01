The Sombrero Memes Will Continue Until the Schumer Shutdown Ends

Speaking to reporters from the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Vice President JD Vance promised House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries the Trump administration would stop posting memes of him wearing a sombrero if he helps to get the federal government reopened.

Reporter: WHY POST MEMES OF JEFFRIES?!



VP: "It’s funny. POTUS is joking & having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while poking fun at the absurdities of the Democrats..



..I promise, that if [Jeffries] helps us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop." 😂 pic.twitter.com/lvHO6phEkM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2025

One of the sombrero memes in question.

Meanwhile, Democrats are fighting tooth and nail against the fact that they shutdown the government because they want funding for illegal alien healthcare. It's not going to work.

"It’s one thing to say that we should solve the health care crisis for Americans. It’s another thing to say that we’re gonna shut down the government unless we give...billions of dollars of taxpayer funding for health care for illegal migrants," Vance told reporters.

"The American people want the government reopened and this is proven in a new New York Times poll showing that two in three Americans say the government should not be shut down by the Democrats, even if their absurd demands are not met," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added.

On the messaging, I’m pretty confident normal Americans are going to believe Democrats are insisting on taxpayer funding for illegal alien healthcare to open the government. Dem credibility on this issue is completely nonexistent after Biden’s four years of a wide open border. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



