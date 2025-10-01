SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Did You See What Trump Displayed on His Desk During Oval Office Meeting...
Out of the Past, Into the Future: A Call for Modern Air Traffic...
The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 01, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats are refusing to fund the federal government unless President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers agree to reestablishing taxpayer dollars for NPR and illegal aliens. House Republicans passed a clean funding bill, which is sitting in the Senate. Due to Democrat filibustering, that bill requires 60 votes for passage. Republicans only have 53 seats. As a result, the government shutdown at 12:01 am on October 1. 

But while the government is closed, the White House is open for trolling...and it's making Democrats furious. 

"If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums," Schumer said in reaction to a series of memes. 

Meanwhile, this is what it's really all about. 

