The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open

Democrats are refusing to fund the federal government unless President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers agree to reestablishing taxpayer dollars for NPR and illegal aliens. House Republicans passed a clean funding bill, which is sitting in the Senate. Due to Democrat filibustering, that bill requires 60 votes for passage. Republicans only have 53 seats. As a result, the government shutdown at 12:01 am on October 1.

Advertisement

🚨Speaker Johnson makes it clear: Democrats OWN this SHUTDOWN.



"There is no poison pill, no partisan tricks. There's no gimmicks whatsoever. The only difference today is the man sitting in the Oval Office.



Rather than work with President Trump and Republicans to get this job… pic.twitter.com/sYUftPULwC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2025

But while the government is closed, the White House is open for trolling...and it's making Democrats furious.

"If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums," Schumer said in reaction to a series of memes.

Hakeem Jeffries: When Trump gave me a Trump 2028 hat, it was "unhinged behavior." pic.twitter.com/2ZIg6HV1QA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile, this is what it's really all about.

Democrats spent years giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens and, as promised, President Trump put a stop to it.



Now, Senate Democrats are shutting down the government and holding the economy hostage because they want to reinstate those benefits for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/aqXJJFW4yL — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about Democrats and their efforts to funding illegal aliens while harming Americans.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.