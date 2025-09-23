Trump Drops Truth Bombs at the UN

New York, New York - President Donald Trump took to the international stage Tuesday and did not hold back during an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"I have come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this Assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world," Trump said to the 193 participants in the international body. "I'm really good at this stuff, your countries are going to hell."

"Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should, they're often times creating them," he continued. "The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them...the United Nations is funding an assault on western countries and their borders."

The U.S. is the largest funder of the United Nations, by far, and Trump issued new demands for the body to live up to expectations.

"The UN has such tremendous potential...for the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a strongly worded letter, and then never follow that letter up. It's empty words—and empty words do not solve war. The only thing that solves war is action," Trump said.

Trump opened his remarks about his second term accomplishments and the economic contrast with the Biden administration.

"We're the hottest country in the world," Trump said. "On the world stage. America is respected again, respected like it's never been before."

"America is blessed with the strongest economy the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth. This is indeed the Golden Age of America," he continued.

