Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Trump Blasts the UN for Appeasing Hamas' Ransom Demands
Secret Service Announces Major Bust in New York City
Rubio Previews Trump's UN Speech and Who He's Going After
Duchess of York Rocked by Epstein Scandal After Shocking Email Surfaces
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession
Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for...
Trump Absolutely Roasted Democrats Whining About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Zohran Mamdani Pulls Out of ABC Town Hall Because It Suspended Jimmy Kimmel
Would You Choose the Cross?
Packed House: TPUSA Kicks Off ‘This Is the Turning Point’ Tour at University...
Will This Be the Site of Trump's Presidential Library?
Sacramento ABC Shooting Suspect Said These Trump Administration Officials Were 'Next'
Reports: 'Globalize the Intifada' Strikes Inside America. Again.
Tipsheet

Trump Drops Truth Bombs at the UN

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 23, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

New York, New York - President Donald Trump took to the international stage Tuesday and did not hold back during an address to the United Nations General Assembly. 

Advertisement

"I have come here today to offer the hand of American leadership and friendship to any nation in this Assembly that is willing to join us in forging a safer, more prosperous world," Trump said to the 193 participants in the international body. "I'm really good at this stuff, your countries are going to hell." 

"Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should, they're often times creating them," he continued. "The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them...the United Nations is funding an assault on western countries and their borders."

The U.S. is the largest funder of the United Nations, by far, and Trump issued new demands for the body to live up to expectations. 

"The UN has such tremendous potential...for the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a strongly worded letter, and then never follow that letter up. It's empty words—and empty words do not solve war. The only thing that solves war is action," Trump said.

Recommended

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Trump opened his remarks about his second term accomplishments and the economic contrast with the Biden administration. 

"We're the hottest country in the world," Trump said. "On the world stage. America is respected again, respected like it's never been before."

"America is blessed with the strongest economy the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth. This is indeed the Golden Age of America," he continued. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, globalist organizations like the United Nations. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession Jeff Charles
Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday Matt Vespa
Trump Absolutely Roasted Democrats Whining About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Jeff Charles
The Awakening Few See Coming Salena Zito
Duchess of York Rocked by Epstein Scandal After Shocking Email Surfaces Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Advertisement