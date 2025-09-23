Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Trump Blasts the UN for Appeasing Hamas' Ransom Demands

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 23, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

New York, New York - Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump blasted appeasement to Hamas with the recognition of a "Palestinian State" and demanded the terrorist group release remaining hostages - dead and alive - being held in the Gaza Strip. 

"Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now," Trump said. 

Trump also justified his strike on Iran's nuclear programs after the largest state sponsor of terror refused to negotiate. 

"My position is very simple: the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon," Trump said. 

Ahead of meetings at the UN, the UK, Canada, France, Australia and other "western" countries issued official rewards for Hamas.

