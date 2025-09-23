Trump Blasts the UN for Appeasing Hamas' Ransom Demands

New York, New York - Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump blasted appeasement to Hamas with the recognition of a "Palestinian State" and demanded the terrorist group release remaining hostages - dead and alive - being held in the Gaza Strip.

"Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now," Trump said.

.@POTUS: "Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" pic.twitter.com/rkZoTTCoLD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

Trump also justified his strike on Iran's nuclear programs after the largest state sponsor of terror refused to negotiate.

"My position is very simple: the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon," Trump said.

.@POTUS: "My position is very simple: the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon." pic.twitter.com/iFzkFkfuto — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

Ahead of meetings at the UN, the UK, Canada, France, Australia and other "western" countries issued official rewards for Hamas.

“There is no Palestinian state, and the only time there will ever be one is if there's a negotiation with Israel, which right now is impossible because they have a war going on with Hamas…The only leader in the world really that can broker that or bring that together is… pic.twitter.com/0nm3qtsk62 — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2025

