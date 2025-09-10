Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk
Trump Flies Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Charlie Kirk

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 10, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

President Donald Trump has issued a directive to lower all flags to half-staff in memory and honor of Charlie Kirk. 

"In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M." Trump said Wednesday. 

During a campus event in Utah Wednesday, Kirk was shot and killed. President Trump announced the news to the nation. 

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump announced. 

