Tipsheet

Trump's FBI Takes on Another Liberal City

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 09, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As blue city mayors and governors continue their advocacy for crime and illegal immigration, President Trump's Federal Bureau of Investigation is getting results -- undeterred from leftist jurisdictions. 

In Portland, which has been a model of "progressive" decay for decades, drugs and criminals are being taken off the streets. 

"This FBI will not tolerate our great cities becoming victimized by violent crime," FBI Director Kash Patel says. "We are manhunting and hitting houses, on behalf of FBI Atlanta Ronald Watson of Portland, a fugitive who is alleged to have firebombed an ICE facility in Atlanta in 2020." 

Here are the Portland stats, from the FBI: 

-Seizure of 1,200 grams of fentanyl, 9.5 pounds methamphetamine and $40,000 in currency during a vehicle stop

-Arrested one subject who was a Mexican national in  the United States illegally

-Arrested two subjects and seized 6.614 ounces fentanyl powder – both subjects Honduran nationals in the United States illegally

-One arrest for Assault on Federal Officer during protests at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, multiple other citations issued as FBI PD continues to provide support to federal partners

-FBI PD's Threat Assessment Group partnered with Portland Police Bureau (PPB) to immediately address an incident where a Portland resident posted a threat to commit a shooting on Saturday, 09/06/2025, at a local church. The subject was identified, confronted with his threat stream, and will be monitored by PPB for mental health concerns, saving lives. 

-FBI PD's Targeted Violence squad is investigating an individual who allegedly assaulted a federal officer. Subject was observed at an ICE facility, flying a drone over the parking garage, and then resisted when confronted by law enforcement personnel.

The Department of Homeland Security is also working in the city. 

Meanwhile in Washington D.C., thousands of arrests have been made and nightly raids in the Nation's Capital continue.

