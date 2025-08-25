Florida Wants the Feds to Crack Down on Blue State CDL Handouts
Tipsheet

'It Will Stun You': Miller Warns D.C. Crime Manipulation Is Worse Than Previously Known

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 25, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking from the Oval Office Monday morning, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller gave additional details about how the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department was cooking the books on data in order to make the argument crime was "going down." 

"When we share the results, it will stun you," Miller said. "There are even accusations that murders and homicides were reported as accidents not murders. This is how severe the manipulation of the crime data has been in this city. It will all be uncovered and it will all be brought to light."

The Department of Justice launched an investigation into manipulated crime stats last week, with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro leading the way. The inquiry comes after a police commander was suspended for allegedly cooking the books.

"A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint," local NBC 4 Washington reports. "The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

 The D.C. police union says false reporting is a regular occurrence and that local data cannot be trusted. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

