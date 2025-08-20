There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida

Over the weekend illegal alien Harjinder Singh, who was granted a Commercial Driver's License by the state of California, caused the death of three people after making an illegal U-turn in a semi-truck.

Advertisement

Illegal Indian trucker Harjinder Singh killed a Florida family of three in an illegal U-turn.



Singh, who crossed the border in 2018, still got a CDL from California. He now faces homicide charges and deportation.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/TivzNOAxPj — AF Post (@AFpost) August 18, 2025

"Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021. The state of California issues Commercial Drivers Licenses. There is no national CDL," DHS details.

Singh is being held by the state of Florida, which is working with federal immigration officials. He has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

After questioning from the Department of Transportation, it was found Singh failed basic proficiency tests and does not speak English. He also can't read basic traffic signs.

During Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs. Additional preliminary findings include: On July 15th, 2023, Washington State issued the driver a regular full-term Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Asylum seekers or individuals without legal status are NOT eligible for this type of license.

On July 23, 2024, California issued the driver a limited-term/non-domiciled CDL. FMCSA is investigating the issuance of this license to determine whether it was issued in accordance with Federal regulations.

On July 3, 2025, the New Mexico State Police conducted a roadside inspection of the driver and issued a speeding ticket, but there is no indication that an ELP assessment was administered. New Mexico has not yet begun enforcing ELP as an out-of-service condition, despite the requirement being in effect since June 25, 2025.



UPDATE: Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien from India who killed three innocent people, FAILED an English Language Proficiency assessment. Singh provided correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs.



And yet,… pic.twitter.com/AwndMrW9Vm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2025

“If states had followed the rules, this driver would never have been behind the wheel and three precious lives would still be with us. This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures. Non-enforcement and radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier, resulting in unqualified foreign drivers improperly acquiring licenses to operate 40-ton vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy released in a statement. “We will use every tool at our disposal to hold these states and bad actors accountable. President Trump and I will restore safety to our roads. The families of the deceased deserve justice.”

The Trump administration has implemented new rules that require truck drivers to speak and understand English.

The names of the three people killed in the crash have not been released.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!