DOJ Investigating Bogus Crime Stats Cooked by DC Police

The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the validity of crime statistics in Washington D.C. after a police commander was suspended for cooking the data. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is leading the inquiry.

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!" President Donald Trump said about the situation on Monday.

Democrats and their allies in the media claim crime is "down" in the District, but allegations of data manipulation are piling up.

"A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint," local NBC 4 Washington reports. "The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year."

FLASHBACK: D.C. Metropolitan Police Sergeant turned whistleblower claimed that department officials were distorting crime statistics, "including downgrading felonies to misdemeanors." pic.twitter.com/jiI7iG18Pu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

