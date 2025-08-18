One Week After Trump's D.C. Takeover, Arrests Are Stacking Up

It's been one week since President Donald Trump, joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Interior Secretary Doug Bergum, FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, started the process of returning Washington D.C. to the American people.

"The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia," Trump continued. "The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled."

🔥President Trump announces that he's federalizing the D.C. metro police and deploying the National Guard to secure the city:



"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our Nation's Capitol from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse." pic.twitter.com/BSCCVUXqC4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

Every night since then, the FBI has arrested hundreds of criminals in the city and has no plans of slowing down.

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 7 days prior:



Robbery ⬇️46%

ADW ⬇️6%

Carjacking ⬇️83%

Car Theft ⬇️21%

Violent Crime ⬇️22%

Property Crime ⬇️6%

All Crimes⬇️8%



While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 18, 2025

Make D.C. Safe Again 🇺🇸 In 11 days:



✅ 160+ illegal aliens arrested, including known gang members & those charged with assault, kidnapping, burglary, & more.

✅ 59 firearms seized.

✅ 380+ total arrests.



This operation reflects @POTUS' commitment to restoring safety & security. pic.twitter.com/vm35sfU0em — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 18, 2025

The weekend yielded even more results.

Every day, Washington, DC is becoming safer because of the hard work of our law enforcement partners. This past weekend alone, officers made 137 arrests and took 21 illegal guns off the streets. We remain dedicated to making DC safe again. pic.twitter.com/nms7kLiJ22 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 18, 2025

Meanwhile, investigations into the D.C. Police Department cooking the books on crime data are underway and residents are grateful for the crackdown.

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!" Trump said on Truth Social Monday morning.

D.C. Resident: "I enjoy having extra security. I think it's a good thing. You want to feel safe when you're out and about — especially females." pic.twitter.com/kk8wLwzR79 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

