UPDATE: Trump Makes an Announcement; Zelensky Arrives at the White House
Everything You Need to Know About the 'Big Day' at the White House
VIP
Leftists Would Prefer More Death Than a Trump Win on Ukraine
Hillary Clinton Gives LGBTQ People the Dumbest Advice Imaginable
John Brennan Just Showed Us Why Nobody Should Ever Take Him Seriously
CNN Furious That Adam Schiff Is Facing Federal Investigations
Trump Just Sent a Brutal Message to Democrats Who Are Upset That He's...
VIP
Why Late-Night Comedy Is Dying a Slow, Unfunny Death
State Department Revokes 6,000 Student Visas for Lawbreaking, Terror Ties
MSNBC Blames Its Name for Falling Viewership
National Guard in D.C. to Carry Weapons Amid Crime Crackdown
Trump Announces His Next Target to Ensure Elections Are 'Fair and Honest'
Weaponization Czar Warns January 6th Committee
Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out...
Tipsheet

One Week After Trump's D.C. Takeover, Arrests Are Stacking Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 18, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been one week since President Donald Trump, joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Interior Secretary Doug Bergum, FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, started the process of returning Washington D.C. to the American people. 

Advertisement

"The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia," Trump continued. "The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled."

Every night since then, the FBI has arrested hundreds of criminals in the city and has no plans of slowing down. 

The weekend yielded even more results.

Recommended

Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud Guy Benson
Advertisement

Meanwhile, investigations into the D.C. Police Department cooking the books on crime data are underway and residents are grateful for the crackdown. 

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!" Trump said on Truth Social Monday morning. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud Guy Benson
John Brennan Just Showed Us Why Nobody Should Ever Take Him Seriously Jeff Charles
CNN Furious That Adam Schiff Is Facing Federal Investigations Jeff Charles
UPDATE: Trump Makes an Announcement; Zelensky Arrives at the White House Katie Pavlich
What Is the Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Trump Just Sent a Brutal Message to Democrats Who Are Upset That He's Trying to End the Ukraine War Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud Guy Benson
Advertisement