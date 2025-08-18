Hamas Plays Games With Latest Ceasefire 'Agreement'

After more than a year of rejections, Islamic terror group Hamas claimed to agree to a ceasefire "deal" with Israel Monday.

BREAKING: Hamas is now reportedly ready to accept the same ceasefire proposal they rejected last month—only after Israel threatened to occupy Gaza City.



Once again, Israel proves that jihadists only understand strength. pic.twitter.com/6VTeO3plLs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 17, 2025

The news came just moments after President Donald Trump urged the Israelis to finish the job against Hamas and three weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said exchanges for limited hostages are over.

"We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be. Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities. Play to WIN, or don’t play at all! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on Truth Social.

BREAKING 🔴🔴



N12 REPORT: Israel’s position is firm: every hostage must be released and all other conditions for ending the war must be fulfilled, a political source told N12. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 18, 2025

The assault to finish Hamas has begun.

"Today I visited the Gaza Division where I met with the IDF senior command staff. Citizens of Israel, I would like to tell you three things," Netanyahu said Monday. "First, I expressed – on your behalf, that of the Government of Israel and for myself – deepest appreciation for the great achievements of the IDF in the War of Redemption, the war on seven fronts. Second, I was impressed by the fighting spirit and determination to complete the defeat of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages. Third, I spoke with the Defense Minister and the IDF about our plans regarding Gaza City and the completion of our missions."

"And like you, I hear the reports in the media, and from them you can be impressed by one thing – Hamas is under immense pressure," he continued.

JUST IN 🔴



Palestinians report that Israeli tanks, backed by air cover, are moving toward the entrances of Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood in the south. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 18, 2025

Hamas is still holding 50 hostages, 20 of them are alive.

