Tipsheet

Hamas Plays Games With Latest Ceasefire 'Agreement'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 18, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

After more than a year of rejections, Islamic terror group Hamas claimed to agree to a ceasefire "deal" with Israel Monday.

Advertisement

The news came just moments after President Donald Trump urged the Israelis to finish the job against Hamas and three weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said exchanges for limited hostages are over. 

"We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be. Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities. Play to WIN, or don’t play at all! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on Truth Social. 

The assault to finish Hamas has begun. 

"Today I visited the Gaza Division where I met with the IDF senior command staff. Citizens of Israel, I would like to tell you three things," Netanyahu said Monday. "First, I expressed – on your behalf, that of the Government of Israel and for myself – deepest appreciation for the great achievements of the IDF in the War of Redemption, the war on seven fronts. Second, I was impressed by the fighting spirit and determination to complete the defeat of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages. Third, I spoke with the Defense Minister and the IDF about our plans regarding Gaza City and the completion of our missions."

Recommended

Did You Catch What Trump Said to Zelensky When He Arrived at the White House? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"And like you, I hear the reports in the media, and from them you can be impressed by one thing – Hamas is under immense pressure," he continued. 

Hamas is still holding 50 hostages, 20 of them are alive. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement