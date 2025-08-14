WATCH: D.C. Homeless Encampments Get Bulldozed

During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump promised to clean up Washington D.C. by removing dangerous and dirty homeless encampments from public spaces in the Nation's Capital.

Advertisement

"We will take over our horribly run capital of our nation in Washington D.C., and clean it up, renovate it, rebuild our capital so that it’s no longer a nightmare of murder and crime, but rather it will become the most beautiful capital anywhere in the world, which it was once before," Trump said at a number of rallies. "Our once-great cities have become unlivable, unsanitary nightmares, surrendered to the homeless, the drug addicted, and the violent and dangerously deranged."

On Monday he delivered on that promise.

.@POTUS on Making D.C. Safe Again: "We are going to be removing homeless encampments from all over our parks... We're getting rid of the people from underpasses and public spaces... We'll help them as much as you can help." pic.twitter.com/Gu7O1ySWFz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Since then, 70 homeless encampments polluting the city have been removed and the work to rid them all continues.

🚨NOW — A decaying homeless encampment is being cleared in Washington, D.C.



When @POTUS said this cleanup was going to be rapid, he wasn't lying! pic.twitter.com/L5oEeyT7ej — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2025

Right now: Volunteers assist in the removal of a homeless encampment in between the Kennedy Center and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC as President Trump’s initiative to remove visible homelessness takes place.



City dump truck but only one MPD officer and no Feds visible. pic.twitter.com/OE0eHEVNJt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.