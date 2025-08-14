Sorry Libs, People Love Trump's D.C. Takeover
Tipsheet

WATCH: D.C. Homeless Encampments Get Bulldozed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 14, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump promised to clean up Washington D.C. by removing dangerous and dirty homeless encampments from public spaces in the Nation's Capital. 

"We will take over our horribly run capital of our nation in Washington D.C., and clean it up, renovate it, rebuild our capital so that it’s no longer a nightmare of murder and crime, but rather it will become the most beautiful capital anywhere in the world, which it was once before," Trump said at a number of rallies. "Our once-great cities have become unlivable, unsanitary nightmares, surrendered to the homeless, the drug addicted, and the violent and dangerously deranged."

On Monday he delivered on that promise. 

Since then, 70 homeless encampments polluting the city have been removed and the work to rid them all continues. 

