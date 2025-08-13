What Did Mayor Bowser Say About D.C. Schools?
A New Survey Showing the State of the NYC Mayoral Race Is Here
Trump Issues New Warning to Putin Ahead of High Stakes Meeting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 13, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

Speaking to reporters from the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin over his refusal to end the war against Ukraine. 

"There will be very severe consequences," Trump said if Putin refuses to follow through with some kind of peace agreement. 

Trump will travel to Alaska on Friday for a high stakes meeting with Putin, the first since he started his second term in January. 

Earlier in the week Trump said he would know in "two minutes" whether Putin is serious about making a deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently not scheduled to attend, but that could change over the next 48 hours. 

Trump, Zelensky and a number of European leaders held a meeting Wednesday ahead of the Alaska summit.

"A long, productive, and positive conversation with Donald Trump and European leaders: Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Giorgia Meloni, Alexander Stubb, Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, Keir Starmer, and Karol Nawrocki, as well as Mark Rutte," Zelensky said after the discussions. "We appreciate President Trump’s leadership and firm determination to end this war as quickly as possible. We discussed key issues that can ensure this and make peace lasting. Thank you all for your engagement and shared perspectives. We coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting in Alaska. And today, it was very important to hear that Ukraine, all of Europe, and the United States are on the same course."

 "In particular, the cessation of killings must be immediate, diplomacy regarding Ukraine and Europe – together with Ukraine and Europe, and security – truly with strong guarantees. Pressure on Russia is working. Peace has no alternative. Clear results are needed. Together, we can achieve this.President Trump proposed a follow-up call after Alaska. We discussed possible formats for future conversations and meetings. Thank you!" he continued. 

